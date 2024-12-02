Esker to provide AP automation for Swiss electric company

Esker’s accounts payable automation solution has enabled SES to speed up its invoice process, increase efficiency and optimise internal resources. Prior to Esker, the electric company manually processed its supplier invoices, which led to limited process visibility, lost invoices, delays in internal workflow and management difficulties.

The company’s 10,000 annual invoices needed to be printed and submitted for approval -both in the invoice booking in SES’s SAP system and in the payment approval phase -resulting in further delays.

Esker delivers real-time process visibility, monitoring and reporting capabilities. Thanks to AI-driven technology and machine-learning capabilities, supplier invoices, once received, are automatically sent to Esker for processing and entered into the necessary workflow for approval.