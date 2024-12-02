Esker to manage e-invoices with Oracle ERP system for OFS Brand Holdings

OFS has used Esker’s on-premises automation software platform, Esker DeliveryWare, to automate documents sent to external entities. As the company continued to grow exponentially, it turned to Esker’s cloud-based Accounts Payable solution to automate the resulting increase in inbound invoices and payments.

Esker’s solution eliminates the manual pains of traditional AP invoice processing and will allow OFS to automate workflows and offer OFS insight into its AP process and reduce the amount of manual work performed by AP staff.

Esker provides cloud-based document process automation software, helping financial and customer service departments digitally transform their order-to-cash (O2C) and purchase-to-pay (P2P) cycles. Esker’s solutions incorporate technologies like artificial intelligence (AI) to drive increased productivity, enhanced visibility, reduced fraud risk, and improved collaboration with customers, suppliers and internally.