Esker partners with Boost Payment Solutions



By leveraging Esker’s automation technology with Boost’s straight-through processing (STP) solution, this partnership intends to bring efficiency and simplicity to the virtual card acceptance process. Businesses are able to integrate virtual card payments into their accounts receivable (AR) workflows, minimising manual intervention, human errors, and improving processing time and costs.





Nowadays, sending one-time-use virtual cards to suppliers is an increasingly popular payment method. However, processing these card payments by hand can be inconvenient for AR departments, as it requires a considerable amount of manual intervention. Therefore, the two companies intend to offer efficient solutions.





As per the press release, this partnership will offer organisations a solution to streamline virtual card processing as well as reveal new levels of financial optimisation.











About Esker

Esker is a global cloud platform that works to unlock strategic value for finance, procurement, and customer service professionals. The company seeks to strengthen collaboration between companies by automating the cash conversion cycle. Its solutions incorporate AI technologies to drive productivity, enhance visibility, reduce fraud risk, and improve collaboration with customers, suppliers, and employees. Headquartered in the US, Esker operates in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia Pacific.





In April 2023, Brother International Singapore partnered with Esker to automate the full procure-to-pay cycle, including supplier management and contract management. Brother International Singapore recognised the need for optimised procedures and simplified workflows as a producer of electronics and electrical equipment. The company turned to Esker's AI-driven solutions, which remove manual procedures, decrease mistakes, and increase visibility into spend. With this partnership, Brother International Singapore will utilise Esker's capabilities to automate its complete procure-to-pay and order-to-cash cycles.





About Boost Payment Solutions

Boost Payment Solutions is a player in B2B payments with a technology platform that serves the needs of commercial trading partners. Its patented technology solutions aim to bridge the needs of buyers and suppliers around the world by eliminating friction and delivering process efficiency, payment security, data insights, and revenue optimisation. Based in the US, Boost Payment Solutions currently operates in more than 45 countries.