Esker launches PunchOut Catalog feature for P2P automation

Esker’s new functionality enables users to “punch out” from their procurement application to select online catalogs so that they can order anything online without leaving Esker’s P2P solution. As a result, users save time while purchasing at contract-negotiated prices.

Esker’s cloud-based, AI-powered platform automates the entire P2P process, eliminating manual tasks from purchasing and accounts payable, such as: supplier information management, contract management, procurement, accounts payable (AP) automation, expense management, payment and supply chain financing.

Esker’s PunchOut catalog feature delivers the following features to P2P solution customers:

Users can easily vendor catalogs from Esker’s solution without having to navigate to the supplier’s website to get what they need.

Once items are placed in the online cart, the purchase requisition is automatically sent for approval according to a predefined workflow. Approvers can then validate the requisition directly on Esker’s portal or via Esker Anywhere.

Real-time metrics and reporting capabilities increase visibility and control over spend, helping companies reduce maverick spending and bringing more spend under management.

Esker offers cloud-based document process automation software, helping financial and customer service departments digitally transform their order-to-cash (O2C) and purchase-to-pay (P2P) cycles. Esker’s solutions incorporate technologies like artificial intelligence (AI) to drive increased productivity.