Esker certified as PEPPOL Access Point by IMDA in Singapore

This accreditation enables Esker to send and receive e-invoices to and from all entities using the Pan-European Public Procurement On-Line network.

As a certified PEPPOL Access Point, Esker processes, sends and receives invoices to any recipient within the PEPPOL network — Esker’s customers are thus deemed “PEPPOL ready.” Businesses using Esker’s automation solutions for invoice exchange via PEPPOL benefit from one platform for customer and supplier invoices and are able to:

send or receive invoices via the PEPPOL network or any other media (eg mail, email, fax etc.);

handle PDF or other structured data submission;

get 100% visibility on invoice status;

provide human-readable supplier invoices and integrate invoice data to customer’s ERP system Ensure invoice validation with approval workflow.

Singapore is the first Asian country to implement the e-invoice framework based on the PEPPOL standard. PEPPOL is an open network that simplifies document exchanges between companies (e.g., invoices, sales orders, etc.) and ensures standardization of documents and connectivity.