eServGlobal to expand m-payment technology into Bangladesh

eServGlobal provides mobile wallet, mobile commerce, phone recharge, and agent management features within its platform, aligning with the requirements of 65 customers in over 50 countries.

In recent news, MasterCard, eServGlobal and BICS, a global mobile financial services provider, have teamed up to create HomeSend, a joint venture which will enable customers to send money to and from mobile money accounts, payment cards, bank accounts or cash outlets, regardless of their location or that of the recipient.