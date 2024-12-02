eServGlobal rolls out mobile money project with GMT Cabo Verde

The mobile money service will launch sometime in 2015 and will enable users to perform domestic and international money transfers. The service is mobile operator agnostic, and accessible to any person in Cabo Verde and abroad by downloading the associated smartphone application or via the GMT agents network. The users will be provided with the option of a companion payment card, allowing the mobile wallet to be used anywhere in the world that traditional card payments are accepted.

The Governement of Cabo Verde recognises the potential that mobile money has to promote financial inclusion and also boost the economy through the creation of more employment opportunities and competences in the field of telecommunications and financial services.