eServGlobal, MNepal to provide m-financial solution in Nepal

Under the terms of the partnership, eServGlobal and MNepal are set to provide a shared technology platform which can be accessed by all banks and financial institutions in the country. The service will operate as a common brand mobile financial service allowing multiple banks and financial institutions to join as members.

Additionally, the service will provide mobile-centric microfinance services such as loans, savings and insurance complemented by loyalty and segmentation features.

In recent news, eServGlobal has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with BDCOM Online, an internet services provider, to explore a joint venture which will provide a platform for mobile financial services across Bangladesh.