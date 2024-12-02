Erste Bank launches m-payment app powered by Cellum

Erste MobilePay is the first smartphone app in the country to offer person-to-person money send function, and was developed by Cellum Group, European-based provider of mobile commerce services.

Erste MobilePay is available to Erste Bank customers with iOS or Android-based phones. The app provides a range of functions, such as bill payment and top-up, as well as GPS-based parking and highway toll payment. In addition, Erste MobilePay also enables peer-to-peer transactions via smartphone.