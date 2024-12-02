Ericsson uses mWallets to enable drinking water access in Kenya

The collaboration ensures easy connection of mobile wallet providers and water service providers, to simplify access for the end consumer. It involves the Ericsson M-Commerce Interconnect that provides a global payments hub for mobile payment services, and the Grundfos AQtap, a water ATM that dispenses water and supports sustainable water management. The solution is expected to drive more efficient revenue collection with reduced cash management risks and overhead costs, and is deployed in Kenya powering selected water kiosks operated in Makueni county implemented by World Vision UK and World Vision Kenya, in partnership.

Not least the revenue collection plays an important part in securing reliable access to drinking water, as water supply points have been known to fail due to lack of funds, and capacity for operations and maintenance. Furthermore, transparency and control of water price are critical to sustainable and pro-poor water supply services.

Grundfos addresses this with automated and connected water kiosks, also known as water ATMs, that offer an integrated solution for dispensing and remotely managing water supply points in both rural and urban areas. The Ericsson M-Commerce Interconnect enables mobile wallet service providers globally to add the connected water kiosks as a new consumer utility service in their payments acceptance portfolio thereby helping to drive cashless transactions and usage of the mobile wallet.