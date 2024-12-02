Ericsson supports Tigo m-wallet rollout in Senegal

The rollout brings mobile financial services to Tigo Senegal`s subscribers throughout West Africa, including those who do not have access to traditional banking services.

Ericsson Wallet Platform is part of Ericsson m-commerce portfolio available for mobile operators as well as financial institutions, used to deploy mobile money services that subscribers use to make payments, store, transfer and withdraw money. The Ericsson Wallet Platform is built on a platform with open APIs, integrated security and functionality to meet local compliance rules and regulations.

In August 2014, telecommunication services company Bharti Airtel unveiled the launch of a service that was set to allow customers send and receive between Airtel’s mobile money service and that of mobile telecommunication services provider Tigo in Tanzania.