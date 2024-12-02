Ericsson comes aboard the Amazon Web Services bandwagon to offer cloud solutions for telcos

The partnership is part of a broader push by Ericsson to move telecommunication service providers to adopt cloud services instead of relying entirely on their own internal computer operations that help them to run more efficient mobile services.

Ericsson will provide software that help telecom service providers to tap Amazons cloud services while allowing them to keep control over their customer data to localisation requirements and preserve full data encryption.

In addition to software tools, Ericsson said it is creating a global team of experts in using the AWS Cloud. The first customer of the alliance will be Telstra (TLS.AX), the Australian telecommunications operator.