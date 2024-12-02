Ericsson and VeriFone Mobile Money enter global partnership

VeriFone Mobile Money Retail Enablement software suite will be integrated with Ericsson Wallet Platform to expand payment options, including in emerging markets. The global partnership agreement will enable Ericsson’s customers to provide a range of contactless near field communication (NFC) and tap-and-pay services at POS.

VeriFones payment devices accommodate a variety of card payment options including NFC, mobile wallets, EMV and contactless payments.

Part of the Ericsson M-Commerce portfolio, Ericsson Wallet Platform allows operators to reuse existing assets and bundle telecom offerings with financial services to create an enhanced end user solution for m-commerce needs.