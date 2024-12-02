ERI to provide Olympic core banking service for BHCI

Olympic will replace the CapitalBanker system from Capital Banking Solutions. The Banque de l’Habitat de Côte d’Ivoire, whose shareholding was taken over in 2017 by the Canadian group Westbridge, has been active in the mortgage business for nearly 25 years in Côte d’Ivoire.

Westbridge representatives have stated that it is planning to further expand its involvement in the region. Founded in 1994, Banque de l’Habitat de Côte d’Ivoire specialises in housing finance in Côte d’Ivoire for both individuals and businesses.

Away from this deal, ERI was believed to have landed a deal with AnaCap Financial Partners, a UK-based private equity company, to implement Olympic at former Barclays business in France, according to an ERI report.