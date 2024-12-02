Equistone to acquire cross-border payments provider Small World

Small World’s investors, including FPE Capital and MMC Ventures, will sell their shareholdings in the company as part of the transaction, with management reinvesting for a minority stake. The financial terms of the deal are undisclosed and, as the payments company is regulated in multiple countries, completion of the transaction remains subject to regulatory approvals.

Small World’s technology-driven platform allows customers to make cross-border payments via its physical network of over 6,000 third-party send-side agents and 80 branches. The company’s digital channels, through both app and web, are used by three million active customers.

Since 2005, Small World has assembled an international payments infrastructure, providing customers with access to cash collection through a worldwide banking network, direct-to-account payments, and loading of mobile wallets.