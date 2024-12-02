Equiniti, SWIFT partner to boost customer experience

The collaboration sees Equiniti Business Payment Services join SWIFT Alliance to deliver its clients a suite of products and services that include a wide range of payment methods.

Equiniti’s new cross-border service will enable its customers to stop and recall payments and speed up the turnaround time for resolving failed or pending payments. Users will be able to search and view all the variables linked to a specific currency and payment method across all countries via a user-friendly interface, underpinned by the centralised resource of SWIFTRef.

It will also validate input data related to the payment method, beneficiary and corresponding bank details and provide real time feedback to customers to ensure all mandatory information is captured in the correct format. This will help achieve nearly a 100% straight through processing rate, according to the official press release.