Equifax leverages Securekey Verified.Me for user identity verification

Verified.Me, developed by SecureKey Technologies Inc. in cooperation with seven of Canadas major financial institutions is a new service which helps consumers verify their identities with online services across Canada.

Equifax will act as a key data verifier within SecureKeys Verified.Me digital identity network. Users of the Verified.Me service will be able to check their free credit scores through the app in a secure and private manner.

Consumers will be able to use the identification details they already have with a trusted connection - such as their financial institution or Equifax - to help verify their identities, create accounts and access services from another trusted organization. This will save consumers the time and effort required to produce multiple forms of ID, answer numerous security questions or go through lengthy verification processes to verify themselves in person when accessing the services they need.

Verified.Me is a blockchain-based solution with triple blind privacy built into its core. This means that a persons personal information will never be shared without their consent and no one, apart from the user, can see where the data is coming from - or where its going.