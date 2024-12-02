Equifax, FICO to address key needs across risk and fraud for FIs

The Data Decisions Cloud integrates the Equifax Ignite platform differentiated data and analytic management with FICO Cloud applications and the FICO Decision Management Suite (DMS), a digital decisioning platform.

The partnership is focused on a connected, end-to-end development and decisioning management platform that allows customers to explore, develop, test, and deploy insights into production systems across the organization. In addition, FICO and Equifax are planning to release three pre-built solutions later in 2019, which includes compliance-as-a-Service solution that enables customers of all sizes to support their AML and KYC obligations across the customer lifecycle.