Equifax and Danal partner for enhanced consumer mobile shopping experience

The two companies will work in tandem to leverage the Instatouch Mobile Commerce Services by Equifax and Danals real-time Mobile Identity Suite. Additionally, the service aims to improve consumer shopping-cart abandonment rates, thereby helping conversions for merchants.

Via the relationship, Danal will authenticate both the mobile device number and the subscriber using that device when certain Instatouch services are used. As a result, consumers will be able to help verify their identity to automatically fill out registration and payment forms on smartphones, tablets and personal computers with minimal screen taps.