equensWorldline will process instant payments for de Volksbank

De Volksbank will be one of the first Dutch banks to offer instant payments to its clients which are supported by the Instant Payments Back-Office Processing service of equensWorldline. The contract will initially be for five years.

De Volksbank is a Dutch holding which has four customer-oriented bank brands: ASN Bank, BLG Wonen, RegioBank and SNS. The bank announced last December that equensWorldline had been selected as their instant payments Clearing & Settlement Mechanism partner. De Volksbank has now additionally chosen the Instant Payments Back-Office Processing service from equensWorldline.

De Volksbank will use a software version (software-as-a-service [SaaS] model) for their instant payments service. The instant payments service is part of the extensive and modular Back-Office Processing product portfolio of equensWorldline, which also handles other payment types such as SEPA, high-value and multi-currency payments. This modular EPC and PSD2 compliant portfolio can be used by any bank, large or small.

