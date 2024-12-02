equensWorldline to process de Volksbanks multi-currency payments

The announcement follows de Volksbanks strategy to move the processing of their non-euro payments to equensWorldline. In March 2018, the bank selected equensWorldline as their Instant Payments Back-Office Processing partner. The contract will initially be for five years.

The Multi-Currency payments service is aimed to ensure that non-euro currency payments around the world of de Volksbank´s customers will be processed in an efficient way. The solution is part of the Back-Office Processing product portfolio of equensWorldline, which also handles other payment types such as Instant Payments and SEPA and supporting services, like Embargo- and FATF (Financial Action Task Force) Check. This modular EPC (European Payments Council) and PSD2 compliant portfolio can be used by any bank, regardless of the size.

For more information about Worldline, please check out a detailed profile of this company in our dedicated, industry-specific online company database.