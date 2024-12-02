equensWorldline offers NFC mobile payments for Postbank customers

The bank is one of the first on the German market to introduce Visa credit card payments based on Host Card Emulation (HCE) technology, according to the company’s press release. Postbank will use the mobile payment solution created by equensWorldline, a subsidiary of Worldline that specialises in payment transaction processing.

The payment function from equensWorldline is integrated into the existing Postbank app, and will become available to customers after a simple app update. The anonymised payment details are automatically loaded to the app and continuously updated. This means that the user does not need to enter any information manually or manage card details.

The solution also uses transaction numbers and one-time keys (tokens) that are valid only for a set period of time. In addition, it is the first solution with Visa in the HCE environment that requires PIN on device card holder verification and fingerprint recognition as a Consumer Device Cardholder Verification Method (CDCVM) during the payment process.

