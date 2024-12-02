equensWorldline launches browser-based SCA solution, covering all user devices

equensWorldline’s solution, named WL Trusted Authentication, is available for mobile applications (smartphones) and web browsers (mobile phones and computers). The solution is able to support banks in offering universal strong customer authentication solution adapted to each user profile. With this development, banks now also have a strong customer authentication solution for users who are not equipped with a mobile device.

The solution has a European patent, and was designed several years ago to meet the growing needs of banks in the area of strong customer authentication. It is already deployed in many European banks (more than 120 million transactions per year), according to the official press release.

The new, browser-based solution enables banks to provide strong customer authentication without the need for external hardware (tokens, for example), smartphones, or software installed on the user’s computer. The user enrolls his browser and can then perform strong authentication with the same kinematics as if he/she just entered credentials to access his online bank. In this browser-based solution the same security measures have been applied as on mobile phones.