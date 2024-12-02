equensWorldline expands its authentication portfolio by adding fingerprint and faceID

The addition of biometric features enables the security of strong customer authentication. This multi-factor authentication solution allows financial institutions to comply with the Regulatory Technical Standards of PSD2. The updated solution, with biometric technology is also FIDO (Fast Identity Online) compliant.

The WL Trusted Authentication solution, provided with a software development kit (SDK) or a white-label app, already offered two-step verification via device enrolment (possession factor) and PIN code (knowledge factor).

WL Trusted Authentication can also be linked to Mobile Security Operation Center, the Worldline solution that protects users against frauds and attacks, such as sensitive data hacking and phishing.