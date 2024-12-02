Equens launches PSP proposition for banks, acquirers and PSPs

This new proposition is part of the omnichannel solution Equens has brought onto the market. It creates a one-stop-shop model for banks, acquirers and PSPs both for offline and online retail payments across Europe.

The first client Equens is serving with its white-label PSP solution is a European acquirer who has set up an offer for the German market and is now preparing to enter other European markets. The white-label PSP proposition enables Equens’ clients to offer PSP services to merchants without having to make investments in technical infrastructure, support, financial and contractual administration, and compliance. This way, Equens allows its clients to focus on the interaction with their customers and prospects.



Besides being white-label, it can be offered both in a distributing and collecting model for a large number of payment methods in Europe. In the collecting model, the clients can offer the merchant one contract for multiple payment methods, whereas at the moment the merchant needs to enter into several contractual agreements with multiple parties.



The Equens PSP solution also allows the clients to offer one merchant payout and a reconciled transaction overview for all of their payment methods – either on a daily, weekly or monthly basis. In the current situation, merchants are confronted with an increasing administrative workload, as they receive money flows and financial summaries from different parties at different times, depending on the payment methods they offer via their web shops.

Equens is a payment providers in Europe, processing 9.7 billion payments and 5 billion POS and ATM transactions each year. Its core business consists of connecting payers and payees by offering services that enable them to make and receive payments. Building on more than 50 years of experience in the payments industry, it offers modular solutions covering the entire payments value chain.