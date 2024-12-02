Epson and Touch Dynamic form strategic partnership for mPOS solutions

Under the agreement, the companies are set to address the need of mobile point-of-sale (mPOS) as the overall mobile expansion in retail and hospitality continues.

Therefore, the companies are set to bundle Epson’s Mobilink P20 receipt printer with Touch Dynamic’s new 7 and 10 Quest Tablets specifically designed for mobile POS.

The Mobilink P20 is designed with Epson’s ePOS-Print technology, which enables direct printing from any device running Apple iOS, Android or Windows operating systems. Suited for mobile printing in retail and hospitality applications such as line busting, tableside service and on-the-go receipt printing, the Mobilink P20 is compatible with multiple POS systems and the industry-standard wireless security protocols.

The Quest Tablets support Windows 8.1 through the Intel Bay Trail CPU and integrated features such as a 2D Barcode scanner, encrypted MSR and EMV smart card reader. Internal Wireless LAN and Bluetooth, coupled with an internal NFC Reader enable wireless communication and pay at the table applications.