ePrime Global, TAS Link team up for payment option in Eastern Europe

As per the agreement, when merchants will register for an account at ePrime Global’s website, they will be able to either use their existing online store or create a new one and select which regions they want to target to sell their products and services in.

The partnership between ePrime Global and TAS Link eliminates the concern of online fraud for Eastern European consumers, allowing merchants to have fraud and chargeback protection.

ePrime Global is a global solution for online merchants, offering integrated shopping cart, the ability to accept localized payments as well as regional business licensing, tax and currency management, logistics, website and payment localization, marketing and public relations, online store set-up and payment data analytics.

TAS Link operates a range of services in payment technologies, offering its customers the ability to build a business in settlement and payments as well as to reduce operational risks.