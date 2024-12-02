



At the time of the announcement, Epoint was among the first startups in the region to be granted the fintech licence, which highlights the company’s capabilities, as well as its compliance with security and reliability standards. Since the beginning of its operations, the firm has been centring its efforts on actively developing ecommerce and payment services, aiming to offer convenient and efficient transactions for both local and international customers.











Epoint’s platform capabilities and offering

In addition to delivering its services in Azerbaijan, Epoint operates in Ukraine, with the platform interface being available in English, Russian, and Azerbaijani. Some of the capabilities provided by Epoint’s platform include:

Access to all platform features via the recently launched mobile app;

Electronic notifications for both sellers and buyers;

A unified system that allows users to accept payments with debit, credit, and instalment cards, as well as Google Pay and Apple Pay tokens;

Regular payments with both local and foreign cards;

Digital integration with customer’s website or app;

Landing page with payment module that does not impose a charge.

When it comes to securing the fintech licence from the Central Bank of the Republic of Azerbaijan, representatives from Epoint mentioned that the current news underscores their company’s commitment to the safety and quality of the services it provides. The firm plans to continue to develop optimised solutions that meet the business needs of customers and support them in achieving financial well-being.

Moreover, Epoint is part of the Technopark of the Innovation and Digital Development Agency (IDDA), conducting its operations under the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan. IDDA focuses on supporting and advancing the digitalisation process in the region and creating and solidifying the innovation landscape. Among other things, the organisation assists local tech startups and the relocation of IT companies from abroad.