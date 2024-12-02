



Muloot is an emerging financial services brand launched by Aspire Commerce Group. Through this partnership, Episode Six will enable Muloot to provide debit cards and card transaction processing services to its extensive network of business and personal customers beginning in the first quarter of 2025.

Muloot was developed to upgrade and simplify everyday financial management and international transactions for individuals and businesses in the UK, particularly those often overlooked by traditional banks, such as small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). The choice to partner with Episode Six was driven by its technical expertise as well as its adaptable, responsive, and supportive nature. Together, both organisations aim to transform money

management and payment services into a swift, efficient, and easily manageable process in real time.