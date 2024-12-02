Episode Six selected by Visa for its Fintech Fast Track program in APAC

Via this collaboration, Episode Six has implemented Visa functionalities including Visa Direct and Visa Token Service (VTS) into its software technology platform. With this move, they expanded access to Visa’s core digital capabilities and its global payments network.

Episode Six’s platform offers a set of over 500 APIs to facilitate a higher level of innovation and customisation, which allows its clients to build consumer and business products to meet their customers’ needs. Moreover, the company’s global solution handles different languages, currencies, country-specific regulatory requirements, and flexible cloud or on-premise hosting options.