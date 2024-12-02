Episode Six raises USD 48 million in Series C funding round





Following this investment, Episode Six will use the funds to expand its go-to-market efforts and capabilities, designed to drive modernisation journeys for banks, financial institutions, and companies that operated within the payments space and industry.

Furthermore, Episode Six will offer customers and clients its platform called TRITIUM, which will give banks and businesses the possibility to deliver payment solutions in a secure and efficient manner, with the possibility to adapt in real-time. This represents an important capability for the company, as the preferences and needs of the customers in the industry continue to shift. The TRITIUM platform was designed with the technology and software provided by E6, as well as with its expertise in the global financial landscape.

The funds will also be leveraged to expand Episode Six’s presence in the global financial market, as the company will further prioritise the modernisation of the payment infrastructure of customers and partners.

The funding round also included additional participators, such as the already existing investor Anthos Capital. Currently, Episode Six operates across 38 countries, with its expanding team being located in multiple global areas, such as the US, Japan, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, and the UK.











Episode Six’s strategy of development

Episode Six is a payment technology firm that offers customers and clients the possibility to design and bring digital payment propositions to market in a fast and secure way. The company specialises in digital wallets, credit, issuer processing, deposits, loyalty rewards, as well as savings and account management tools. Its platform was created to transfer multiple kinds of products, such as fiat currency, cryptocurrencies, gold, or brand value points.

In March 2023, the company partnered with US-based First Fidelity Bank in order to launch a new Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) solution.

This product was designed for a new generation of embedded financial solutions companies and businesses, and the first to employ it was Unifimoney, a multi-asset digital wealth management platform that enables community banks and credit unions to provide investment tools to their clients through online banking.

According to the official press release published at the time, there were around 100 sponsor banks that offered BaaS-type solutions, in addition to a large number of intermediary platforms that were designed to act as a link between the client companies and banks.

The new BaaS service was built to support embedded finance at a low cost, providing customers with its quick-to-deploy architecture, as well as real-time payment services, including OCT and RTP. Other features incorporated in the solutions were the digital KYC/AML/IDV and fraud detection and management system, card issuing and processing offerings, and controls including Astra Finance, Prove, and Sardine.