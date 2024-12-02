



Following this announcement, Berkeley Payment selected Episode Six in order to leverage its configurable platform and expertise in the industry. The Episode Six platform was designed to support a wide range of use cases, including customer prepaid, corporate credit, and virtual accounts, all representing critical capabilities for Berkeley Payment’s client base.

In addition, the two companies also completed a large-scale migration in the last five months, focusing on the shared commitment to deliver benefits for clients at speed and scale, as well as meeting their needs, preferences, and demands in an ever-evolving market and remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry.











More information on the Episode Six x Berkeley Payment partnership

According to the official press release, Berkeley Payment’s collaboration with Episode Six will enable the company to optimise the manner in which clients across North America benefit from a future-proof, secure, and flexible processing foundation. At the same time, Episode Six’s platform will continue to provide Berkeley Payment with the flexibility to scale into new markets and launch improved tools.

This integration with Berkeley Payment marks the second partnership announced in Canada for Episode Six in this quarter. In April 2025, the provider of next-generation card and ledger infrastructure aimed to strengthen its presence in the region through a deal with Yoo Financial. According to officials of the company, the collaboration was set to introduce a new suite of credit card products, which were customised to the evolving demands of local clients. Furthermore, the partnership came at a time when customer expectations were shifting, as more individuals were seeking financial tools that combine simple user experiences with tailored features.