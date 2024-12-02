Episode Six partners with A-Tono to augment payments in Italy

A-Tono is an Italy-based multi-faceted company owning a technology lab, a payment institute supervised by Bank of Italy, a nonprofit organisation, and a digital agency. The partnership will enable it to broaden and improve the payment solutions offered by its brand DropPay, an online payment account aiming to simplify the payment experience for both final customers and businesses. The collaboration represents a step towards widening DropPay’s Cards offer with the addition of gift cards, loyalty programmes, and cashback initiatives for clients.











Expanding payment horizons

By integrating E6’s payment processing and ledger technology, A-Tono can offer its clients, which span a number of sectors in Italy, access to the new global payment trends. Switching to E6 has broadened the services A-Tono is able to offer clients when it comes to payments processing and solutions, giving them more flexibility, choice, and revenue streams.

Together, E6 and A-Tono will offer clients easy access to the most innovative payment solutions, integrated seamlessly into their existing infrastructure to provide secure, scalable, and enhanced customer-centric experiences.

While cash remains king for many Italians, digital payments grew 12% last year compared to 2022, totalling EUR 444 billion, up from EUR 397 billion, representing a big opportunity for payment solutions providers and retailers, as per the press release.

E6’s TRITIUM platform will power A-Tono’s Cards-as-a-Service offering to configure products for its customers needs. The modern payment platform and technology will simplify, speed up, and broaden A-Tono’s offering, helping to reduce costs and time to market while offering a configurable foundation to build any additional payment products and initiatives.

Officials from A-Tono said E6 shares their passion and vision for providing innovative payment products and services that enable companies to benefit from new and safe technology while ensuring customisable, personalised experiences that meet the local needs and expectations of their customers.

Also commenting on this partnership, representatives from E6 stated that this partnership not only marks a first for the Italian market but a first for E6 in terms of their expansion into Italy. There is a large unmet need that they plan to fulfil. They’re happy about the opportunities they can offer Italian-based businesses and consumers by combining their technology with A-Tono’s expertise, reach, and local knowledge.