Episode Six launches payments service on AWS Marketplace

AWS Marketplace serves as a digital catalogue where customers can discover, purchase, and manage third-party software, data, and services for business solutions. By listing its solution on AWS Marketplace, E6 aims to reach over 330,000 active AWS customers, offering a platform for deploying its configurable card issuance and virtual accounts technology. E6 operates a globally distributed issuer processor and digital ledger infrastructure across 14 AWS availability zones, spanning regions such as the United States, Europe, Singapore, Australia, Japan, and Indonesia.

Through this integration, AWS customers gain simplified access to cloud-based technologies for modernising payment systems and developing digital-first products while utilizing existing AWS resources. E6’s cloud-native platform, TRITIUM, features a real-time ledger compatible with diverse organisational infrastructures, enabling AWS clients to innovate and launch modern card products without the limitations of legacy systems.

In the company press release, representatives from Episode Six, emphasised the solution's capability to provide high availability for critical payment systems without compromising flexibility and speed in deploying feature-rich products. The listing on AWS Marketplace aims to enhance accessibility to advanced payment solutions, offering banks, technology firms, and brands increased cost efficiency to maintain competitiveness in their markets. Episode Six officials also highlighted the significance of this listing in advancing partnerships and enabling AWS customers to seamlessly adopt E6’s cloud solutions.

What else has Episode Six been up to?

In June 2024, Episode Six expanded its presence in Europe via a new partnership with A-Tono. A-Tono is an Italy-based multi-faceted company owning a technology lab, a payment institute supervised by Bank of Italy, a nonprofit organisation, and a digital agency.

The partnership allowed A-Tono to broaden and improve the payment solutions offered by its brand DropPay, an online payment account aiming to simplify the payment experience for both final customers and businesses. The collaboration represents a step towards widening DropPay’s Cards offer with the addition of gift cards, loyalty programmes, and cashback initiatives for clients.