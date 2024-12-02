



The collaboration leverages E6’s enterprise-grade card issuance and transaction processing technology, supported by Visa Ready for Government Disbursements. Over the next four years, the initiative aims to ensure the secure and efficient disbursement of government aid to approximately one million individuals.











Government-to-citizen (G2C) payments play a critical role in providing a safety net for vulnerable populations. These payments help alleviate poverty, promote financial inclusion, and stimulate economic growth through fiscal programs that encourage socially beneficial behaviour. By integrating E6’s technology, Secupay can simplify the delivery of aid, ensuring recipients can access essential goods and services such as food, clothing, and transportation while awaiting decisions on their asylum applications. The payment cards will be available in both physical and digital formats and designed in multiple colours to prevent discrimination.





Driving secure and scalable G2C payments

Visa Ready for Government Disbursements supports secure digital G2C payments by connecting specialised partners like Episode Six with government programs. This collaboration ensures solutions meet complex requirements, including geographic coverage, regulatory compliance, fraud management, and API support while operating at scale and speed.This partnership marks Episode Six’s entry into the German market as part of its broader expansion into the EMEA region. The exclusive deployment of Episode Six’s TRITIUM® platform technology will enhance Secupay’s offerings, reducing costs and time to market while ensuring reliable access to government aid.

The initiative underscores the importance of collaboration among issuers, technology providers, and government entities to deliver next-generation disbursement solutions tailored to the needs of administrators and beneficiaries. By integrating advanced payment infrastructure with government programs, the partnership aims to improve access to vital resources for those most in need.