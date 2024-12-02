EPC launches consultation on the evolution of the SEPA Credit Transfer & SEPA Direct Debit schemes

The EPC encourages all SEPA stakeholders to provide feedback by August 2014. The next generation rulebooks, (SCT Rulebook version 8.0, SDD Core Rulebook version 8.0 and SDD Business to Business (B2B) Rulebook version 6.0), and associated implementation guidelines will be published in November 2014 to take effect in November 2015. In accordance with industry best practice, payment service providers and their suppliers have a one-year lead time to address rulebook updates prior to such updates taking effect.

The EPC develops the SEPA payment schemes, based on global technical standards made available by international standardisation bodies, in close dialogue with all stakeholders. The SEPA payment schemes as defined in the SCT and SDD Rulebooks contain sets of rules and standards for the execution of SEPA payment transactions that have to be followed by scheme participants, i.e. PSPs that have formally adhered to the schemes. These rulebooks can be regarded as instruction manuals, which provide a common understanding on how to move funds between payment accounts within SEPA.

The SCT and SDD Schemes evolve based on a transparent change management process adhered to by the EPC. This evolution reflects changes in market needs and updates of technical standards developed by international standards bodies, such as the International Organization for Standardization (ISO). The scheme change management process provides all stakeholders with the opportunity to participate from an early stage; i.e. to introduce suggestions for changes to the schemes.

All interested parties had been invited to submit suggestions for changes proposed to be incorporated into the next version of the SCT and SDD Rulebooks by 28 February 2014. All suggestions for changes to the rulebooks that were received by that date have been consolidated into a single change request document per rulebook (the SCT Rulebook, the SDD Core Rulebook and the SDD B2B Rulebook). As with previous scheme change cycles, all proposed changes to the schemes are released with the change request documents for a three-month public consultation.

