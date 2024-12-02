EPC calls stakeholders to attend public consultation on mobile payments

This document aims to contribute to the evolution of an integrated market for mobile payments across the Single Euro Payments Area (SEPA). All stakeholders are invited to provide their feedback by 1 September 2016.

In its overview of mobile payments for SEPA, the white paper includes information about cutting-edge areas and players of mobile payments. For each focus area of mobile payments (proximity and card-based) a detailed analysis is provided in the document, through the specification of key use-cases.

Furthermore, a description of the ecosystem, the high level architecture and the most important infrastructure aspects are also outlined. The concept of mobile wallets is briefly introduced.

The latest card industry self-regulation guidelines (the SEPA Cards Standardisation Volume), the new ISO standard 12812 under development on mobile financial services, and the recent ERPB and EPC work on instant payments and mobile person-to-person payments have been taken into account.

All comments will be analysed by the EPC’s mobile payment expert group, and an updated version is expected to be published in December 2016.