ePaymints integrates Dash to address chargebacks and cash-based industries

Currently, ePaymints processes international payments for 195 countries, 135 currencies, and 47 partner banks, providing merchants from almost any industry the ability to process payments regardless of industry or location. Dash offers near-instant transaction confirmation through its InstantSend feature, enabling point-of-sale commerce and replicating the payment speed of a credit card to provide a similar user experience.

Through the partnership, Dash will work with ePaymints’ high profile clients to integrate Dash as a solution to the current pain points within today’s traditional payments, focusing specifically on high chargeback and cash-based industries such as gaming, higher education, and legal cannabis.