ePayments joins Emerging Payments Association

ePayments Group is now the 100th member of a community focused on solving problems and issues related to the Emerging Market payments industry, and will join companies employing 303,000 people, which represent in excess of 3 billion transactions worth over GBP 107 billion each year.

As a member, ePayments Group will look to influence and communicate with government bodies, regulators, and other stakeholders supporting competition and innovation.

Since it was founded in 2011, ePayments Group has created channels for facilitating payments within the affiliate marketing industry throughout the world.