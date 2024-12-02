ePayments Group joins principal membership of MasterCard

Membership ensures greater access to licensing agreements and customers can connect directly with MasterCard through ePayments Group.

The license from MasterCard provides a recognition of ePayments Group’s role in the online payments industry where it now has over 300 corporate clients and in 2016 is on track to settle USD 0.5 billion in transaction volumes.

ePayments modular and scalable technology has been used to build bank grade enterprise solutions for clients around the world. Membership will provide access to licensing agreements and allow ePayments Group clients to connect to MasterCard directly without having to go through a separate interface.