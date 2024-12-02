ePayLater expands in other Indian regions

The company has a presence of around 15% in the credit space of the Northeast and the East regions of India and provides zero-cost credit solutions to SMEs. ePayLater intends to further continue its expansion and empower SMEs by creating a credit and tech-enabled network that facilitates flow and higher efficiency in the supply chain.

Ever since its inception, ePayLater has facilitated grocery stores to gather more products under the same roof and offered clients an interest-free credit window of 14 days across all their purchases. The platform aims to provide a seamless financial and technology-first solution that can solve SMEs’ recurring problems, while reducing costs and boosting their sales.

The startup already counts for a solid retail base that spreads across 80 cities country-wide and has already disbursed around USD 250,000 in facilitating inventory purchases.