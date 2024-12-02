ePayLater, Cashfree partner to introduce pay later options for merchants

This partnership will bring ePayLater’s credit-based payment solution to merchants such as Daily Ninja, BigSmall, WheelStreet, EventsHigh, EduCart, and Instaspaces, which are using the Cashfree payment gateway.

ePayLater users do not need to type in their bank account or card details during the check-out process; thus, the transaction can be completed with a tap. Moreover, users can make the repayment later, by following some simple (online) steps.

Founded in 2015, ePaylater is a payment solution that aims to separate the experience of shopping from the possible difficulties implied by the payment process. Cashfree is a India-based payouts and payment gateway solution, backed by Silicon Valley investor Y Combinator and incubated by Paypal.