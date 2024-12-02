epay expands payment solution Renewal to new countries and channel partners 

epay offers a portfolio of gift cards, business incentives, and payment solutions, such as card acceptance, terminals, ecommerce, and mobile for omnichannel commerce. They offer their services thanks to proprietary cash register integration software. Euronet Worldwide is a provider of electronic financial transaction solutions that provides payment services and payment processing solutions for financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers. These services include end-to-end ATM, point-of-sale (POS), and card outsourcing solutions, as well as card issuance and merchant acquisition services.

The expansion includes the following distribution partners and countries: Harvey Norman in Australia, Altibox Nordics, Cyberport and the MediaMarktSaturn trading group in Germany, Etisalat UAE, the telecommunications division of e& and Sharaf DG in the UAE, Singtel in Singapore, as well as other retailers in Mexico. Other countries and dealers are already being planned and will be announced as soon as more information is available.

With Renewal, businesses and brand partners can convert their digital products to a subscription model and sell them through epay's global network of retailers and their over 760,000 points of sale in 63 countries. Retailers benefit from a single interface with epay to consume and distribute multiple subscriptions from global brands, while consumers can buy subscription-based digital products from their preferred provider and use them on their smartphone, laptop, or PC. Launching in 2021, Renewal is now available in 14 countries worldwide with launches in Australia, the Middle East, UAE, Scandinavia, Germany, Singapore, and Mexico.