epay Australia partners Alipay+ for cross-border payments

The announcement details that Alipay+ is set to be activated in 8,000 epay retailers, including the Australian luxury department store David Jones.

Epay’s Australian retailers are set to be enabled with access to the Alipay+ e-wallet partners such as AlipayHK (Hong Kong), GCash (The Philippines), Kakao Pay (South Korea), TrueMoney (Thailand) and Touch ‘n Go eWallet (Malaysia) in Q1 2023.

The Alipay+ marketing solution will offer merchants the ability to create promotions and distribute digital coupons and discount offers in a direct manner to the e-wallet super apps users in their respective markets, all done concomitantly so as to achieve increasingly efficient and scalable marketing.











The Alipay+ integration and what it means for epay merchants in Australia

Based on the press release, as it offers innovative technologies and solutions, Alipay+ brings forth a simple method for capturing digital-first customers and helps make it easier and more convenient for merchants to serve customers of Asia-based digital payment service providers. Due to the one-stop integration feature provided by Alipay+, payment services and merchants are enabled access to the digital payment methods brought forth by the solution via a unified interface and standardised business rules, with no additional technical adaption being required.

Danny Chung, General Manager of Ant Group Australia, New Zealand, and Korea commented on the collaboration stating that by leveraging the long-standing partnership with epay Australia and Alipay’s established merchant coverage, the company is looking forward to introducing Alipay+ solutions to a multitude of Australia-based merchants, looking to offer an increasingly simplified and efficient way for engaging with Asia-based consumers.

Effective immediately, epay Australia retailers can start accepting international mobile payment methods powered by Alipay+. Matthew Blayney, Country Managing Director of epay Australia and China stated that with the extension of their Alternative Payments suite following the addition of Alipay+, retailers are enabled to accept payments from tourists from a wide range of Asian destinations, such as the Chinese mainland, Hong Kong, Korea, Malaysia, Thailand, and the Philippines.

Should an Asia-based customer want to pay at a participating retailer that has the Alipay+ logo presented, they can do so only by opening their usual digital wallet app on their smartphone and carrying out the payment.

As per the information in the announcement, the collaboration helps the region’s merchants connect to over one billion consumers in Asia through epay Australia’s terminals and selected integrated partners.