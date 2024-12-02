epay and Vectron intensify cooperation with new Android-based payment solution

This new solution incorporates a POS app, card reader, and invoice printer applications. The partners are offering the terminals with a focus on the hotel and catering market. All regulatory standards are met and common bank and credit cards such as the girocard, contactless payment, and popular alternative mobile payment methods (including QR payments) are covered. The payments are processed by payment and prepaid solutions provider epay.

Payment and service features in these terminals include taking orders, processing payments, printing receipts, and scanning QR codes (using dual cameras to scan alternative payment methods). The functionality can be expanded via the option of installing apps. The terminals based on the new Android payment solution can also be connected to the restaurateur's electronic cash register via the ZVT checkout interface.