ePassi secures EUR 41.5 mln growth investment

The two investors are together pouring EUR 41.5 million into ePassi via an equity funded transaction. The investment by Bregal Milestone is the fifth out of the EUR 400 million fund and marks the second transaction in Finland in 2019.

ePassi has expanded into corporate benefit and mobile wallet solutions, and has signed a number of partnerships with international players, including Alipay and WeChat.

The transaction is expected to complete during Q4 2019 and is subject to approval by regulatory authorities.