EPAM partnership with OpenWay brings digital finance closer to clients

WAY4 is an omni-channel digital payment and card processing platform, supporting digital wallets, private label and branded card issuing, as well as merchant acquiring, financial switching and channel management. WAY4 serves as a core platform for digitalbanking solutions, closed-loop or national payment schemes and is deployed by tier-1 banks and payment processors across the globe.

By leveraging EPAM’s digital enterprise, system integration and legacy system migration expertise and OpenWay’s payment platform solutions, the partnership will offer clients the benefits of digital finance and cross-industry expertise, product and service offerings, faster time-to-market, and early adoption of innovations within a global scale.