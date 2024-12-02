EPAM partners ADAM to implement a new ecommerce solution

EPAM and ADAM have collaborated on joint market and sales programmes and the launch of the new Digital Asset Accelerator for Hybris will further the partnership, creating more efficiencies for customers. Now, Hybris customers can do shopping by integrating content into customer facing storefronts by using the Digital Asset Accelerator to implement DAM solutions that accelerate client growth, integrate with content management systems (CMS) and fully automate software customized for ecommerce.

The Digital Asset Accelerator decreases the back-end time required to list each product, generate individual SKUs, or sync DAM workflow with storefront through a nine-step process behind consumer behaviour, defining the value chain of ecommerce consumerism as pre-shop, in-shop and post-shop.