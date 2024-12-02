EOS token is available on Infinito App Square with PRA CandyBox

PRA CandyBox is an EOS DApp listed on DappRadar, and with the join of this DApp, Infinito Wallet’s users are now gifted with EOS candies everyday or even every hour. More specifically, the amount of EOS airdrops users can get daily varies in accordance with their account’s level. Also, wallet owners can deposit EPRA token into their account. The EPRA token is PRA CandyBoxs proprietary token, which means that the more EPRA token users deposit, the more EOS candies and the shorter duration for them.

Users can find this DApp inside Infinito App Square, displayed as ‘Browser’ in the Universal Wallet. In order to receive candies, Infinito Wallet’s users need to click on the airdrop project, input password, and tap ‘confirm’. Infinito App Square’s DApps including PRA CandyBox are connected to the Universal Wallet. This means that crypto holders can securely make transactions using cryptocurrencies in their wallet.

Moreover, App Square also welcomes DApps including DEXEOS, ETHLend, XOV Connect, Evolutionland, Etheremon, and EOS Account Creator. Through the partnership with DApps for App Square, the Infinito team aims to develop Infinito Wallet into the universal home, not just for coins and tokens, but also for innovative blockchain apps and services.