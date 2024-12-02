EonX and Mastercard to support 'pay by account' solution in Australia

Pay by Account operated by Mastercard will support local Australian banking and fintech partners in providing a way to make, receive, and manage everyday payments using a bank account. The solution will utilise the country's new Open Banking framework combined with Mastercard's tokenization, cyber, and anti-fraud technology.

EonX representatives said that they are happy to be expanding on the partnership with Mastercard and to work with the team on these capabilities. This solution will augment the real-time payments landscape whilst offering a level of consumer confidence with bank transfers as a trusted payment channel.

EonX is a financial technology company supporting the next generation of e-wallet, payments, and loyalty platforms which enable business, consumers ,and employees to engage and transact in today's digital world.